SARASOTA – Orioles Dream Week begins Sunday, January 21, as 120 campers will learn baseball from more than 20 former Orioles including Orioles legend and Hall of Famer Jim Palmer along with Al Bumbry, Rich Dauer and Rick Dempsey . The week is culminated by a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Fantasy campers.

On Tuesday, February 13, the Orioles will hold the eighth annual OriolesREACH Birdland Golf Classic at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch. It benefits the Miracle League of Manasota, an organization dedicated to providing an opportunity for every person to play baseball, regardless of their ability.

Orioles players, coaches and broadcasters take part. It all begins at 1 P.M.