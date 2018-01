UPDATE – Anna has been located.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A 12-year-old is missing in Englewood according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anna Mahaffey was last seen inside her home on at 9 P.M. on Thursday, January 17, and was observed missing from the residence at 6:30 A.M.

Mahaffey has short brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.