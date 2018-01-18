SARASOTA – A former Sarasota commissioner is speaking out against conversion therapy for minors on the Suncoast.

An underground industry working to fix a problem local LGBTQ activists say doesn’t exist.

“Conversion therapy is an attempt to convert somebody who’s gay into somebody who’s straight. And there really isn’t any recognized therapy for doing that. In fact, most professionals today say that same sex attraction is a normal variant of human sexuality,” said Ken Shelin, an LGBTQ activist.

Parents and guardians turn to conversion therapists, who often times aren’t qualified.

“It’s quackery, it’s fraud,” Shelin said.

Attempting to “cure” patients using methods like talk therapy, medication and even shock therapy.

Tuesday evening at a city council meeting, a former commissioner and member of the LGBTQ community used his voice for those who might be too young to use their own. Speaking out against conversion therapy on minors; a taboo subject Shelin isn’t afraid to speak about.

“We’ve begun an effort in Equality Florida to ask cities and counties to create bans for the treatment of minors with this therapy,” Shelin said.

An effort to encourage Sarasota to join dozens of other cities across the state.

Mikey Lamb supports a ban. He says growing up gay is hard enough as it is. “We wanna change this person because. Oh, we don’t society to hate them when we’re feeling the most hate from the people who are supposed to draw us in and love us and protect us from this crazy society,” Lamb said.

Local organizations like ALSO are actively working to ensure no child feels alone. “The most important thing to me is that all children are happy and healthy, that they grow to adulthood to live out whatever their version of the American Dream is,” ALSO’s Executive Director, Nathan Bruemmer said.

Shelin says he is awaiting feedback from Sarasota Commissioners to move forward on initiating a ban.