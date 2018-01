SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens inside the exhibit, “Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica.”

Hundreds of the masks are on display through Jan. 28 in the Selby mansion, each colorful with animal and plant features crafted by artists of the region.

Selby’s Mischa Kirby talks about the display and the history of the masks.

