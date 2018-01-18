SARASOTA COUNTY – A deputy helps rescue three people from a burning fire in Nokomis.

Nokomis Fire Department reports a call came to them after 3:30 P.M. Thursday, January 18. Sarasota County Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office and Florida Power & Light responded to the scene in the 300 block of Jessica Street North.

The fire started from an AC unit in the back of the house. Two women and a baby were rescued.

Nokomis Fire Chief Steve Kona says an unsung hero helped the family inside.

“The deputy had the grandmother in a wheelchair out front. She actually went inside and was able to get her out.”

Kona says the occupants are going to stay with relatives. No one suffered injuries.