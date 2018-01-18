SARASOTA – Congratulations to Brian O’Boyle of North Port High School, he scored the 1,000th point of his career Thursday night.

Sarasota Christian hosting Out of Door Academy, who was without one of their best players due to illness. So the Blazers had a double digit lead in the third quarter and they added to it as Reed Miller looks for options then decides he is the best option.

Shortly thereafter, the Thunder miss a three-pointer but Chase Maasdorp shows stick-to-it-ivness and his persistence pays off.

The Thunder threatening again as Jake Naese drives to the hoop, but the Human Eraser, Matt Weaver packs the shot. My kids told me a rejection is now called a pack.

The Thunder though did not want to let go as you see Declan McCann giving his blood, sweat and tears.

In the end, The Blazers and John Solomon had too much firepower on this night. Sarasota Christian wins it.