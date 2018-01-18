SARASOTA – Reflections in Glass and Gold pairs the work of Art Uptown’s Esther Jensen and Cecile Moran January 27th through February 23rd.

Raised in New England, Moran obviously has a special feeling about trees. Of her work in this exhibit, she says, “The quiet of the woodlands is brought to life by the emerging light of dawn, through the day, until its end.”

Jensen has lived all her life on or near the water and this is beautifully reflected in her pieces. A native of Denmark, she was raised near the North Sea. Now she has a year-round studio on Sarasota Bay.

There’s a public reception scheduled for Friday, February 9th from 6 to 9 P.M. Art Uptown is at 1367 Main Street in Sarasota.

It’s the first show of 2018 at Debbie Dannheisser Fine Art Friday, January 19, during the Towles Court Art Walk. Experience Debbie’s featured Dancers paintings, her feature of the month. Enjoy a glass of wine and stroll the courtyard under the stars with music and a special performance by the Tree Fort Production’s Youth Acting Company.

Artist and attorney Lainie Van Winkle is showing in the patio and watercolorist Marge Bennett demonstrates painting on terra skin.

Towles Court is located at 1911 Morrill Street.

