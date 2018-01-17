BRADENTON – The Bayshore girls were hosting the Southeast Seminoles and the Noles were up big in the 3rd quarter.

The Noles Perryanna Yooumans punches it out, but Angelia Turner makes the nice save…right into the hands of Youmans who gets it up to Daishja Snipes for the hoop.

Then Youmans again with the nice pass, she also had 11 points, and get another bucket on a 16–1 run.

Finally, Snipes works it up to Nikita Forlova who scored that basket amongst a game–high 12 points.

Southeast wins it 52–21 for win #795 for coach John Harder