MANATEE COUNTY – Mosaic pushes the South Florida Museum to think bigger.

The Mosaic Foundation approached South Florida Museum’s Board of Trustees five years ago and said they’d like to do a little bit more for the museum’s children’s area. They were offering to chip in more than $1 million to kick off an expansion that would increase the size of the museum by 20%.

The Herald-Tribune says the Mosaic Backyard Universe and North Education Center, a learning center for kids ages two to eight, will cost an estimated $8 million to construct.

Construction for the new facility is already underway on the site of the museum’s north parking lot. The expansion will open up space for new exhibitions and different ways of learning for local students.