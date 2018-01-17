SARASOTA – Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is investing $220 Million into the development of a comprehensive cancer institute.

With the number of cancer patients in Southwest Florida rising, the new institute will provide expanded services for patients close to home.

“Patients that have had cancers and have had to leave to get treatment elsewhere,” Dr. James Firorica said. “And had to leave their families to get treatment elsewhere, they would love to have the ability to be treated locally and be able to stay in their own home and in their own bed.”

“When you want to take care of cancer patients you want to do it in a coordinated fashion,” Kelly Batista said. “And that’s why we decided this was our time to develop a comprehensive program for those patients here, so they don’t need to leave home.”

Director of the Cancer Institute Kelly Batista says it will make it easier for patients to be able to see all of their doctors in the same health care system.

“It may be something as small as having to take records from one place to another,” Batista said. “And making sure that doctor has what they need to make their decisions, but that all currently falls on the responsibility of the patient to make sure that that happens in a timely manner.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fiorica says cancer treatment often leads to other health problems and side effects, patients will have access to additional specialists in the same building.

“We have a huge advantage over a lot of facilities,” Dr. Fiorica said. “We have great cardiologists, we have great intensivists, great pulmonologists, so if people have these secondary problems we have the ability. They know these patients, they’ve been treating them.”

The first two phases include an inpatient and surgical oncology tower, and an outpatient radiation center. Dr. Fiorica says the expansion will help them attract new cancer specialists to the hospital.

“I expect other subspecialties will want to be part of this team,” Dr. Fiorica said. “Because it’s going to be something new, they want to be able to help, they want to be able to use their knowledge, so I expect we’ll be able to get skilled people.”

They will also be able to expand support services and alternative therapies for patients.

Construction of the outpatient facility is expected to be completed in early 2020, and the surgical tower expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.