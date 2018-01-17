SARASOTA – Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane says when temperatures drop below 40 degrees, it’s time to open shelters.

As temperatures will dip to the thirties this week, only one thing is on Brenda Knapp’s mind. “Warm and safe, safe environment,” Knapp, who will stay at the Salvation Army, said. “I was homeless for over nine years in Sarasota County, and it was a hard time.”

The county’s Emergency Operations Center is helping to ease those times for others.

“For someone who doesn’t have a home, doesn’t have adequate heating in their home, these cold weather shelters provide an opportunity for them to get out of these extreme temperatures,” McCrane said. “We don’t want anybody to get hypothermia or get any other cold weather-related injuries.”

Three of these shelters are opening to the Sarasota County public Wednesday, January 17.

“We work very closely with the Salvation Army, which does a great job in the north part of the county, and they take hundreds of people in,” McCrane said.

Knapp is one of many who will be spending her night at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope.

“This place truly does bring hope to people who have no hope outside,” Knapp said.

Emily Wagner is also staying at the Center of Hope.

“You get a bed, you get a mat, pillow, blanket, food,” Wagner said. “So it’s everything you need.”

The shelters are warming not just hands, but hearts, too.

“Everybody working together to help the community is great, and for any event that we come across,” McCrane said.

“It’s an awesome feeling to know they have a place to go where they can get hope and get the help because it’s rough outside,” Knapp said.

According to a press release from Sarasota County, these are the shelters that will open Wednesday night:

North County

Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Sarasota.

Front porch opened Wednesday at 4 P.M., with intake beginning at 6:30 P.M.; the porch re-opens at 4:30 A.M. and remains open until 5 A.M., when the welcome center opens.

South County

New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, will open at 7 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave., Venice, opens 5 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday.