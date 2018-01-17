SARASOTA COUNTY – Are Sarasota County teachers the best paid teachers in the state? This question causes a stir when teachers picketing outside of the Sarasota County School District’s Landings Boulevard administrative headquarters were surprised to find the sign there touting them as “the best paid teachers in Florida.”

According to the Herald-Tribune, after teachers and union leaders took issue with the sign’s accuracy and its letters were scrambled by an unknown person, district officials quietly removed the sign between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Despite the sign’s removal, superintendent Todd Bowden maintained the statement is correct, noting the use of the phrase “best paid” versus “highest paid.”

He cited state figures that put Sarasota County as the second-highest average teacher salary in the state, topped only by Monroe County.

The union and district are scheduled to negotiate again January 29.