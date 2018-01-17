SARASOTA COUNTY – Narcan is on the way to help the Florida Highway Patrol in the battle against opioids.

Florida Highway Patrol says Narcan will be issued to troopers to help save lives. Injecting Narcan knocks opioids out of the opiate receptors in the brain in the overdosed victim.

Four counties in Florida already have been issued Narcan. Troopers are training on when and how to administer Narcan. Detectives and K9 units will have access to it.

Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper Kenn Watson says patrol officers will use Narcan in nasal spray form. Watson says all too often, stops made by the Florida Highway Patrol deal with opioid users. Now Narcan will be within an arm’s reach.

“Unfortunately, we do run across quite a few people who are suffering from an overdose who are on the highway. That is giving us one more tool one more opportunity to save these people and get them the help they truly deserve. The Narcan is going to be in the state trooper’s vehicle, and we all have monthly inspections. We will be making sure that every can of Narcan that is in the vehicle is viable and ready for use.”

Watson says all troopers in the state will have Narcan in the next few months.