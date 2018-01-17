SARASOTA COUNTY – MTV’s Siesta Key returns with new arrivals… but the same drama.

The Sarasota County-set reality series adds five cast members in the second half of its first season. The second half premiered Monday, January 15, introducing new cast members Canvas, Tarik, Paige, Hannah and Carson.

The show has a little more competition as a new series, Floribama Shore, debuted a few months ago aimed at being a successor to Jersey Shore. MTV then announced a Jersey Shore reunion will take place in Miami.

Siesta Key airs on Mondays at 10 P.M.