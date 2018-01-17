FLORIDA – U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) Enforcement officials establish a new agreement with 17 Florida law enforcement agencies, including offices on the Suncoast.

Several Suncoast and Tampa Bay area sheriffs joined ICE officials Wednesday, January 17, to announce what’s described as a housing agreement that will allow ICE to contract with local law enforcement to house illegal aliens.

ICE says it will reimburse the departments for those detentions. The deal includes Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Offices.

ICE officials say they work closely with federal, state and local officers to enforce immigration laws. They say this will help keep communities safer and more secure from criminals.