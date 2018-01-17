SARASOTA COUNTY – Hurricane Irma debris could mean a bad wildfire season.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam believes Hurricane Irma has created a higher risk because of an abundance of dried out trees, branches and plants knocked to the ground during the storm.

News Channel 8 reports Commissioner Putnam has requested nearly $20 million in state funding to help combat the threat. He’s seeking to upgrade firefighting equipment and wants to provide a $10,000 across-the-board pay raise for Florida’s 632 wild land firefighters, which would cost almost $8.3 million, including benefits.