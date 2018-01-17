SUNCOAST – The National Weather Service issues a Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory for Suncoast areas from Palmetto to Punta Gorda beginning at 11 P.M. Wednesday, January 17.

The Freeze Warning lasts until 9 A.M. Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory lasts until 10 A.M. Thursday. Expect wind chills ranging from 20 – 30 degrees.

When temps don't get out of the 50s for highs, that qualifies as a COLD day in Florida. That's what we have on tap for our Thursday. Stay Warm! #SRQ #Bradenton pic.twitter.com/BnGWehf5YC — Justin Mosely (@JustinMosely) January 17, 2018

The National Weather Service provides these tips to avoid hypothermia:

Limit time outdoors

Dress in warm layers of clothing

Bring pets indoors

Freeze Warning in effect tonight along the #Suncoast. COLD readings, temps may be at or below freezing inland for 2-4 hours. Don't forget your pets and plants tonight and tomorrow night. #Sarasota #Bradenton #PortCharlotte pic.twitter.com/GuCEMmSSjR — Justin Mosely (@JustinMosely) January 17, 2018

Click below for more information on cold weather shelters in your county:

