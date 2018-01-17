SUNCOAST – The National Weather Service issues a Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory for Suncoast areas from Palmetto to Punta Gorda beginning at 11 P.M. Wednesday, January 17.

The Freeze Warning lasts until 9 A.M. Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory lasts until 10 A.M. Thursday. Expect wind chills ranging from 20 – 30 degrees.

The National Weather Service provides these tips to avoid hypothermia:

  • Limit time outdoors
  • Dress in warm layers of clothing
  • Bring pets indoors

Click below for more information on cold weather shelters in your county:

Cold weather brings Hypothermia risk for boaters

Protecting your plants and produce in the cold

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for your cold weather updates!