BRADENTON – The Pittsburgh Pirates will celebrate 50 years in Bradenton this spring and a local brewery is making sure they get the gift they deserve.

To commemorate the golden anniversary, Darwin Brewing Company brewers created a golden ale. Though still in the brewing process, the new golden ale will be ready in about 22 days. That’s more than enough time for the February 24 spring home opener against the New York Yankees at LECOM Park.

The Bradenton Herald says the golden ale will be available on tap at LECOM Park and Darwin Brewing Company in Bradenton in about three weeks. With LECOM Park directly across the street from Darwin Brewing Company, it’s an easy jaunt to get more of the golden ale.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on naming the beer as well with more details to come from Darwin Brewing Company.