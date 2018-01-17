CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Charlotte County deputies say two people are responsible for a string of copper wire thefts in the area.

Twenty-three-year-old Logan Morris and 28-year-old Berry Scott, Jr. were arrested Tuesday, January 16, on grant theft and burglary charges.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Katie Heck says thefts have been skyrocketing since the county has been developing.

“With all the open constructions sites that we have we kind of asked the community to come out and keep an eye on sites that are nearby them,” said Heck.

Heck says the pair are responsible for stealing more than 670 feet of copper from four different constructions.

“However several of those sites reported that they have seen the same thing happen at the same site a few weeks ago and they just didn’t report it at the time because the loss was minimal and they decided to keep on continuing with the constructions,” said Heck.

Felony charges for a couple accused of stealing and selling stolen copper wire. More tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/2C6kjVIkXV — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) January 17, 2018

Morris and Scott lived in a homeless camp near the construction site with easily accessibility.

“Criminals are always looking for a way to make a quick and most of the time illegal dollar,” said Heck.

Authorities say Scott sold the stolen copper for at Allied Recycling for more than $200 dollars cash.