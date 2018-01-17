SARASOTA- A plan to lift the temporary ban on medical marijuana dispensaries is on the horizon for the City of Sarasota.

Tuesday night, council members held a second meeting regarding the case.

“A woman came to speak and talked about the challenges of, if you are suffering, more than likely, you have some sort of a chronic illness. Which makes it so that you can’t necessarily hop in your car and drive 20 minutes away,” said City of Sarasota, Commissioner at Large, Jen Ahearn-Koch.

Closer accessibility is the goal.

“We wanted to be able to help the residents who need medical marijuana to deal with their illnesses and yet still make it possible that we could create a situation, where we have some sort of control of dispensaries in the city,” said Vice Mayor, Liz Alpert.

Now, keeping Federal, State, and County regulations in mind, city officials zone where dispensaries could be opened. Mapping out 4 zones for stand-alone (primary) pharmacies:

Downtown core

Commercial general

Commercial shopping center regional

Intensive commercial district

11 as accessory pharmacy zones, “Accessory used to a grocery store, a medical center, and a drug store. What the separation requirement is. How that would look. There’s a separation requirement that’s allowed by the law,” Ahearn-Koch said.

Zoning away from residential districts and at least 500 feet from schools.

“Have some control on the number of dispensaries that could open in the city but still allow them to be open in the city,” Alpert said.

A third and final council meeting is set for February 5th. If approved, dispensaries will become a reality in the City of Sarasota immediately.

“I think that we were lucky to take into consideration a kit if the community’s desires for the way this was going to work and adopt a code that reflects that,” Ahearn-Koch said.