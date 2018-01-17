SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota Memorial Hospital commits to a cancer institute.

The hospital’s board unanimously voted Tuesday, January 16, to take a giant step toward the goal of establishing a destination cancer treatment center in Sarasota, approving a $220 million investment in the first two phases of construction.

The Herald-Tribune says a $27 million outpatient care center offering radiation services on University Parkway is projected to be completed in 2020. In the following year, a new $193 million surgical tower with rooms for cancer patients is expected to open on the main campus.

Once these two projects are finished, the hospital’s existing Cape Surgery Center is due to be demolished so that a full-service cancer care center can rise in its place. The third outpatient cancer treatment site is planned for Sarasota Memorial’s proposed campus on Laurel Road in Venice.