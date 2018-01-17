BRADENTON- The Braden river Pirates hosting a non-conference game with the St. Stephen’s School Falcons Wednesday night.

The Pirates led 32–26 at the half but St. Stephen’s came out firing as Ty Barker gets cornered but passes out of it then moves without the ball, gets it back and buries the 3–pointer. He had 10 in the 3rd quarter.

Shortly after, Drevian Mays hits Quinn York who drives and dishes to Amari Jones and he nails the jumper.

It was a two–point lead for the Pirates when James Boldin gets a hand on Barker’s shot but it is chased down by Demetrious Davis who finds Cade Westberry who goes to the hoop, takes the foul and makes the basket to tie it, then the free throw would give the Falcons the lead.

The Pirates Lance Barton would then pass for the shot which was missed but Barton gets the rebound and quickly gets it to Davien Wortham for the bucket.

It was an overtime thriller, and the Pirates come away with the 69–64 win