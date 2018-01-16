VENICE – Two women are in serious condition following a two-vehicle accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened at Englewood Road and Loyola Road Monday, January 15, at 5 P.M.

Seventy-nine-year-old Shirley Morgan was stopped at a stop sign and failed to observe a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brooklynn Houser approaching Loyola Road. Morgan proceeded to turn left onto Englewood Road, colliding with Houser’s vehicle.

Morgan was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Houser was taken to Venice Regional, both with serious injuries.

Morgan is charged with failure to yield to oncoming traffic.