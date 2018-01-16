SARASOTA – This year’s flu season isn’t slowing down. The Department of Health says this year’s flu is widespread and on the rise. Officials are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot.

Family doctor Joaquin Aristimuño says if you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, there is still time and very few excuses.

“The flu shot is actually made through eggs,” Dr. Aristimuño said. “So people that have egg allergies probably should not be getting the flu shot.”

But Dr. Aristimuño says you can’t get the flu from the flu shot.

“There is what we call a live attenuated,” Dr. Aristimuño said. “And live attenuated is there’s some virus in the shot, but it’s not enough to give you symptoms but it is enough to rev up the immune system.”

So far 4 patients have been diagnosed with the flu today at Sarasota Medical Center, and that's before noon. Tips on how to prevent the flu tonight on @SNNTV (Hint: get your flu shot!) pic.twitter.com/EMVSyiTjWM — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) January 16, 2018

Dr. Aristimuño says patients often ask if they should get the shot, even if only 10% of people receive immunity from it.

“My philosophy on that question is that if you have a lot of respiratory issues,” Dr. Aristimuño said. “You’re very young, you’re very old. You probably should not risk getting the flu.”

Having a cold doesn’t mean you can’t get the flu shot.

“If you have a cold you may already have the flu,” Dr. Aristimuño said. “And getting the flu shot doesn’t help you because you need about 7-10 days for the immunity to cover you.”

But if it’s just a cold, the shot will help prevent the flu. If you think you could be exposed to the flu, washing your hands or using hand sanitizer could help prevent the spread.

“Washing your hands more often is probably more important,” Dr. Aristimuño said. “Because somebody can cough into their hand, they may grip a door handle or something that you are going to follow up with and now you have it on your hand.”

If you’re the one who’s sick, you can prevent the spread too.

“If you start to cough,” Dr. Aristimuño said. “In order for you to prevent spreading it is coughing in the crook of the elbow or the bend of the elbow.”

And if you know you’re sick; stay Home.

Florida Department of Health has a website that helps you locate where you can get your flu shot.