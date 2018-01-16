SARASOTA – A Myrtle Street property proposed for a homeless shelter has been sold. It was sold to a Boston company that is relocating to the area and plans to use it for a supply and distribution center.

The property at 1923 Myrtle Street occupied by Bucko’s Office Furniture was sold to Village Realty Trust according to SVN Commercial Advisory Group.

Sarasota County in late 2015 and early 2016 had considered buying the 1.6-acre Bucko’s property to be turned into a 250-bed shelter for homeless people that would double as a jail-diversion center.

The Herald-Tribune says the owners were asking for $1.7 million but the property had been appraised in November 2015 for just under $1.2 million. The price caused the proposed deal to collapse but it also sparked opposition because the property is across the street from the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex and near Booker High School and Booker Middle School.