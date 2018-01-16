SARASOTA – Crystal Torres says she cannot believe her friend, Trent Bartol-Thomas, is gone.

“It’s been rough, it’s been hard,” said Torres.

Thomas and Torres met at Venice High School and later worked together at Anita’s Restaurant in Nokomis.

“He used to walk out into the parking lot and help customers out of wheelchairs out of their cars, and he would go tell their wives to go sit inside and wheel their husbands up the ramp,” said Torres.

Trent, 19 worked at Anita’s Restaurant in Nokomis. He was killed 2 days before his 20th Birthday. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/vZHWygaMF8 — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) January 16, 2018

Thomas was shot and killed Wednesday, January 10, after North Port Police say two men armed with guns went into a home with ten people inside and a fight broke out between Thomas and one of the suspects.

“These folks went there with the intent on either getting money or drugs or both and unfortunately this was the outcome,” said Josh Taylor, North Port Police Public Information Officer.

Thomas died on scene and 21-year-old Dontae Lemar Stanley, Jr. is charged with murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

“This was not a well thought out crime these were very young people late teen early 20’s who are unfortunately wrapped up in a lifestyle that’s not recommended,” said Taylor.

Thomas was killed two days before his 20th birthday. Torres wishes they had more time together.

“He had one of those smiles that even if you had the worst day in the world you would see him smile and you would instantly be in a good mood,” said Torres.

Stanley has a previous gun-related conviction and spent time in jail in 2015.

Police are following leads and say they have received hundreds of tips. They are still looking for another suspect. If anyone has more information, call the North Port Police Department.