SARASOTA COUNTY – A North Port man charged with murder was charged in another gun incident in 2015.

North Port Police believe 21-year-old Dontae Lamar Stanley, Jr. is one of two masked men who entered a home in the 8100 block of Chico Avenue on Wednesday, January 10, and shot 19-year-old Trent Bartol-Thomas who was later found dead at the scene.

Police arrested Stanley on Monday charging him with murder, home invasion robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is not the first time Stanley has been in trouble. The Herald-Tribune says he served six months in jail in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an altered firearm.

He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail.