SARASOTA – An eight-month-old Husky is the center of a viral social media post.

Brandi Barret is talking about her Siberian husky in the post shared more than 600 times after a standard neuter surgery at Dr. Nina’s Animal Hospital goes wrong. Barret says after the incision opened, she called the vet but her work schedule prevented her from making a follow-up appointment the next day. Barret then took the dog to another emergency clinic, Blue Pearl.

The vet who performed the surgery obtained the medical records from the ER visit and that vet agreed the incision opening was caused by the dog and not a botched surgery.

SNN obtained the dog’s medical records from Blue Pearl. The records say the incision opening can be related to too much activity, reactions or the pet licking the incision.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
