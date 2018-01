MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery.

The Sheriff’s Office says he man entered Cricket Wireless in the 5600 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton Tuesday, January 16, at around 9:15 A.M.

He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and two cell phones.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.