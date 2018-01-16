PALMETTO – The Lakewood Ranch Mustangs boys basketball team took on the Palmetto Tigers Tuesday night in the Tigers’ cage.

The Ranch got up big early, but Palmetto tried to chip away. Downtown Kenny Brown hits Xavier Washington who hits nothing but net for the three.

The Mustangs were firing on all cylinders though as Joshua Young makes the steal, then makes a nice move and throws it down for the bucket. The first half lead got to be as high as 24.

The Tigers were undeterred as Isiah Petitfrere takes the assist from Brown and goes to the hoop.

The Mustangs are on a mission and they work it around to Christian Shaneyfelt who hits the tear–drop floater and gets the foul as Lakewood ranch won 67–37.