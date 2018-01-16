SARASOTA COUNTY – Florida Power & Light is choosing a new corridor for power transmission lines east of Interstate 75 in north Sarasota County.

The lines would connect the Bobwhite substation off of Fruitville Road and the Howard substation off of Proctor Road. The utility has narrowed its choices from 28 to three, all of which were on display January 9 at the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Conference Center.

The three routes mostly run along existing rights of way currently available to the utility.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the January 9 open house was the only scheduled meeting on the project but an FPL spokesman said the utility plans to continue to work closely with the public.

Depending on the route ultimately selected, FPL anticipates it will cost about $18 million to extend the transmission lines. Construction isn’t scheduled to begin until early 2020 with a tentative completion date of December 2020.