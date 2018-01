SARASOTA – A fire was reported at Mandeville Beer Garden early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and Sarasota Police responded on scene. An officer at the scene said an individual may have started a fire in a dumpster behind the bar, but it is unknown how much damage was caused to the actual bar.

Most firefighters has left by 2:45 A.M. and the fire was under control quickly.

No further information is available at this time. There is not believed to be injuries.