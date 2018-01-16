VENICE – Potential regulations for the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier causes a bit of a stir.

According to the Herald-Tribune, “The Scoop News” noted on its Facebook page the rules included a ban on shark fishing. It was quickly clarified that an outright ban on shark fishing is not in the plans.

An ad hoc survey of pier-goers suggested the institution of a fee for nonresidents may reduce pier attendance. The Scoop obtained the draft from Rob Merlino, the most active representative of the ad hoc group, that the city has been chatting with for guidance on pier rules.

Merlino noted the draft he has is a proposal with nothing finalized. Venice Mayor John Holic agreed that everything sent to the ad hoc group were suggestions from City Council, along with the existing set of rules and stressed that no decisions have been made.