SARASOTA – A man is arrested and charged with arson following a fire at Mandeville Beer Garden.

The Sarasota Police Department arrested 39-year-old Joe Thompson. At approximately 1:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 16, officers noticed large flames coming from the 400 block of North Lemon Avenue in Sarasota. Once on scene, they observed Thompson sitting in a chair facing the fire.

Sarasota County firefighters responded and put out the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded and determined the fire was started by a lighter. The fire damaged a phone injunction box and the wires connecting to it.

Thompson was later transported to the Sarasota County Jail.