SARASOTA – The president and CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation is resigning.

Monica Slater Van Buskirk has not shared her reason for leaving the Foundation, which raises money for the Van Wezel, saying only, “I absolutely have a next step coming up.” She also announced a $10 million donation that will be the largest in the history of the organization.

The Herald-Tribune reports during her time at the Van Wezel, the Foundation had double-digit growth and won several awards.

She plans to remain in Sarasota and work with other non-profits.