SARASOTA – In the first match-up, the Rams didn’t have Malachi Wideman. The place was jam-packed for the re-match.

Fans would not be disappointed. Booker turned a one-point lead into 8, but Wideman firing off-balance beats the 1st quarter buzzer and cuts it to 5 after one.

Then Booker went on a little tear. Curtis Butler makes the save and Jordan Clark gets it to Johnnie Williams who throws it down. He had a monster half.

It was slipping away for the Rams, but Tyrus Jackson grabs a rebound, then goes through a spin-cycle and then to the hoop for the bucket.

Booker would build a 16 point lead, thanks in part to a 3-pointer from Jordan Curtis

Wideman comes up with the no-look pass to Terrell Jackson for the slam cutting it to 10 but a technical for taunting hurt.

So, did the phenomenal J-Dub4. Williams led all scorers with 30 points. It was a battle but the Tornadoes won it 74-66. They are 15-2 this season.