BRADENTON – Gifts from killers line the walls of Phil Chalmers’ office: letters from the most infamous like John Wayne Gacy and Charles Manson. But why do these villains have a passion to kill? Chalmers’ passion is to find out.

“They come from really abusive homes, they come from poverty, most of ’em don’t have a dad, or their dad is abusive,” Chalmers said.

It’s an upbringing Cleveland-raised Chalmers knows too well.

“I enjoyed working with them because I could relate to their stories. We were both raised in unstable homes, I had an alcoholic father, that kind of thing,” he said.

He started interviewing teen killers and school shooters and writing about it, speaking at church camps and conferences around the country.

“Now I realized, what can I do next? And a lot of people are talking about serial killers. Who are these serial killers and why do they kill?” Chalmers said.

It’s a question he hopes to answer in his next book.

“I thought serial killers were crazy white guys: Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, Charles Manson,” Chalmers said.

It was once true, but the demographic has evolved.

Sixty percent of serial killers are black males. Only 31% are white males. A very small percentage are of other minorities.

“My new book will detail 500 serial killers who are black Americans,” Chalmers said.

Some are dead but he’s communicating with about 300 right now.

“They’ve been very, very open and very honest and very forthcoming,” Chalmers said.

Chalmers is writing the book for two reasons. One of them being to remember the victims who often fall through the cracks.

“The second is to try to solve cold cases,” Chalmers said. “These serial killers will tell us about murders no one knows about.”

After talking to hundreds of killers, Chalmers says the fear doesn’t go away.

“It’s a little scary,” Chalmers said. “I’m dealing with the worst in society, so we have to be super careful.”

He says the price of fear is a small one to pay.

“There’s a lot of parents out there who wanna know what happened to their daughter. We’re gonna bring closure to them,” Chalmers said.

The book will be released this summer. To learn more about Chalmers, visit philchalmers.com.