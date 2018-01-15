SARASOTA COUNTY – As a vote on the school tax referendum approaches, Sarasota School Board and District administrators are seeking to downplay the drama.

Administrators feel the local-option property tax makes the Sarasota district unique. According to the Herald-Tribune, it means 30 extra minutes of instructional time in the class day allows for more art, music and theater classes, boosts teachers’ pay to the state’s upper ranks and helps the district reduce the academic disparities between children of different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

But this year has teachers and school board acting to promote the tax in parallel as an ongoing battle over teacher’s pay has taken up much of the district’s attention as of late. The answer to whether the different atmosphere will affect the fate of the tax and the district’s coveted A status will come on March 20th when voters will make a choice to renew or not to renew.

Meanwhile, with time running short before Manatee County voters decide if they want to raise their property taxes to fund teacher pay raises, both sides are gearing up for their final arguments.

The referendum faces opposition from the Republican Party of Manatee County, which voted in December to actively campaign against the tax increase. If voted yes, the tax would cost $1 per $1,000 of assessed home value. This equates to $200 per year for a home that is valued at $200,000 by the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s Office.

Under the Manatee School Board’s plan, schools would add an additional 30 minutes per day of instructional time. The funds are expected to largely support pay increases, mostly associated with the longer school day, pending union negotiations.

Funds would also be allocated to STEM career and technical programs and charter schools. Their vote is on March 20th as well.