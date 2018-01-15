SARASOTA – Sarasota’s Revcontent is soaring in the web world.

The Sarasota born and bred digital marketing company revs up the online content of its clients by boosting its business partners’ website articles through endorsement postings that do not appear to be advertisements.

The company boasts that it provides “the world’s fastest-growing content recommendation network with 250 billion content recommendations a month.”

The Herald-Tribune says the company is one of the stars of Sarasota’s expanding technology sector. The company’s client list includes 2,300 publishers including The Atlantic, Newsweek and CBS to name a few and 1,500 advertisers including KFC, BMW and Lexus.