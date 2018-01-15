MANATEE COUNTY – A Bradenton author wants to rewrite the book on serial killers.

Criminologist and Bradenton resident, 53-year-old Phil Chalmers, cites figures indicating just 30% of murderers who fit the definition are white. By a 59% majority, according to a joint academic study completed in 2016, African Americans form the dominant demographic in this horrific niche.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Chalmers, whose 30-year obsession to understand what drives certain murder behaviors, has attained national exposure with the likes of Fox, A&E and Newsweek.

Having stuffed a two-drawer filing cabinet with letters and memorabilia from hundreds of convicted murderers, not to mention digital photo galleries splattered with a deep well of ghastly crime scenes, Chalmers makes his living lecturing on the warning signs of potential young killers, mostly to audiences of law enforcement and educators.