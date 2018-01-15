CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Suncoast residents tried to further Dr. King’s dream and legacy with a day of service.

Co-director of IT Girls Inc. Michelle Grimsley says Dr. Martin Luther King’s service was one of his most important endeavors and a great way to keep is legacy alive.

“We think it’s worth taking a day off to turn into a day off to turn into a day on and give back to our community,” Grimsley said.

IT Girls Inc. launched a mentorship program at Manatee Elementary connecting high school girls with young students. Dimon Murray says it’s good to pass on the lessons her mentors taught her.

“She encouraged me to don’t be so down,” Murray said. “Encourage yourself to work more, be yourself, don’t follow nobody, be a leader, and show who you really are.”

Many on the Suncoast are using this #MLKDay as a day of service. We highlight their work tonight on @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/n4zCNegZVS — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) January 15, 2018

Co-director Cardenia Hardy says girls helped run stations for art, reading and STEM projects to connect with the community.

“As a young lady they should understand the importance that they have,” Hardy said. “So, having them come give back to their community, and see what’s going on with the kids, and be involved with them; I think is very important. Any day.”

At Centerstone, volunteers use art therapy to help teach kids how to communicate their feelings and make a community advocacy quilt in support of those facing mental health issues.

“We found that one of the best ways that they’re able to express themselves is through art,” Therapist Rebekah Diaz said. “They’re able to get things out and explain things they wouldn’t be able to use with their words, because they don’t have vocabulary for that yet. So, that’s one of the primary reasons we use art.”

Volunteers helped put together play therapy kits that therapists will be able to use in schools and at community centers.

“If we can catch it earlier,” Clinical Manager of Outpatient Therapy at Centerstone said. “If we can help the children learn how to advocate for themselves, help them identify their feelings, then they will be able to go on throughout school, to be able to express their thoughts and their feelings.”

The projects were two of 25 that received grants from State College of Florida to help people make a difference in the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.