SARASOTA – The first game of the MLK, Jr. Day twinbill was Booker girls hosting the Riverview girls.

The Rams were up late in the 1st quarter and Morgan Windsor goes to the hoop through traffic and makes the tough layup for a 15–7 Riverview lead.

Then the Tornadoes ripped through the Rams for a 9–0 run, in the midst of which Diamond Merced makes the steal and goes the other way for 2.

Booker vs Riverview boys and girls double header. Highlights tonight only on SNN! pic.twitter.com/RF6p0TXyCv — Donny Brennan (@DonnyBrennan) January 15, 2018

The Rams stopped the bleeding as Lindsey Edwards is there for the rebound and the follow.

It was back and forth from there as Kenya Woodard feeds Omari Davis who also has a tough road to the hoop but sinks it and gets the foul.

Merced starts another break and feeds Jaela Dennis who sinks the bucket.

The Rams overcame the halftime deficit to win their 9th straight game under rookie coach Stacia Jo Hill, 59–47.