MANATEE COUNTY – A Parrish family envisions partially converting their farmland into a “modern Mayberry.”

Bob and David Lindsay own the nine-square-mile property south of State Road 62 that is roughly the size of Disney World’s Celebration development. They envision a village concept that preserves large areas of agriculture and open space while clustering much of the housing to make it more affordable.

The idea calls for more homes, probably a maximum of 7,200. It also calls for less land to be paved over for roads and keeping farming as a vital part of the landscape.

The Herald-Tribune says the first step involves convincing county planners and the County Commission to authorize an exception to the comprehensive land-use plan’s urban boundary.

The L3 Partnership property is east of that boundary, meaning it cannot be connected to the county’s water and sewer systems.