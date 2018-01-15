NORTH PORT – North Port Police Department detectives arrest a man they believe may be responsible for a home invasion murder last week.

According to the NNPD, 27-year-old Dontae Lamar Stanley, Jr. was arrested for his role in the shooting death of 19-year-old Trent Bartol-Thomas.

Stanley of Sarasota is charged with murder, armed home invasion and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

NPPD needs help to identify any other people else involved in this crime. If you have more, you are asked to call the North Port Police.