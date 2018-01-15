SARASOTA COUNTY – Authorities say one person is dead after a house fire in Nokomis.

The Nokomis Fire Department received the call about the blaze just before 5:30 P.M. Monday, January 15. The Venice Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Florence Street.

The fire started in the back of the house and tore through the roof. Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

House Fire in Nokomis. Venice Fire Rescue, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, and Nokomis Fire Department on the scene on Florence Street. pic.twitter.com/c3AcusYRR2 — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) January 15, 2018

Nokomis Fire Chief Steve Kona says, “So units pulled lined behind us here and made entry. They were told by neighbors there could be an occupant still inside. So they did a search and we found one victim.”

No details about the body have been released. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The State Fire Marshal and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.