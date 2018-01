SARASOTA – At the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Way and Cocoanut Avenue, hundreds showed up to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Starting at noon, live music, food booths and education tables were on display for attendees. Once a year, the Newtown community comes together to celebrate the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left behind.

Members of the community shared their dream to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech, “I Have A Dream”.