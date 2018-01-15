SARASOTA COUNTY – A gas leak causes major traffic delays during peak hours in Sarasota.

Sarasota County Fire Department says they received a call after 4 P.M. Monday, January 15. A two-inch gas pipe leaked at the Sunny Side Café in the 4900 block of North Tamiami Trail.

Traffic blocked on northbound side of U.S. 41 between 47th Street and University Parkway possible gas leak. Stay tuned tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/ZWXYcY01L6 — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) January 15, 2018

Sarasota Police Department and firefighters blocked off a section of traffic on the northbound side. Firefighters clamped the leak and TECO arrived on scene to seal it.

No evacuations took place and no one was injured. The cause of the leak is unknown.