SARASOTA COUNTY – A gas leak causes major traffic delays during peak hours in Sarasota.

Sarasota County Fire Department says they received a call after 4 P.M. Monday, January 15. A two-inch gas pipe leaked at the Sunny Side Café in the 4900 block of North Tamiami Trail.

Sarasota Police Department and firefighters blocked off a section of traffic on the northbound side. Firefighters clamped the leak and TECO arrived on scene to seal it.

No evacuations took place and no one was injured. The cause of the leak is unknown.