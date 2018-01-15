NewsSarasota Focus 50+ What it means to be a senior By SNN Newsroom - January 15, 2018 4 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Alligators survive in freezing water by poking their noses through the ice Manatee Rewriting the book on serial killers Manatee School tax referendum approaches News Parrish family hopes to build a “modern-day Mayberry” News Administrator contract up for vote SARASOTA – Dr. George Schofield speaks on how labels are shifting when it comes to what it means to be a senior.