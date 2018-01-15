SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Commission will decide whether to approve the new county administrator’s contract.

The contract would pay Jonathan Lewis $195,000 a year as the new county administrator. The promotion comes less than a year after he left his job as North Port city manager to become an assistant county administrator under Tom Harmer.

Technically, Lewis earned the top job on December 12, one day after he formally succeeded Harmer who left the county to become Longboat Key’s town manager.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Lewis’ contract is typical for top administrators, including a $500 a month stipend for using his personal vehicle for official business; a provision for an annual performance review each October and a prohibition against taking on additional work outside of his county employment.

If approved by the commission, the contract becomes effective January 17.