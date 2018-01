VENICE – The Venice Fire Department rescued passengers stranded at sea on Saturday, January 12, after a residents noticed a sailboat seemingly dead in the water.

The Department was called to 2000 Tarpon Center Drive for the report of a distressed vessel approximately one mile off of the South Jetty.

Firefighters found the sailboat tangled around crab trap lines with two passengers on-board.

One passenger was seasick and received medical attention at the dock.